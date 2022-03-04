/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Jeep Cherokee: Same Looks, More Features

Minor enhancements and a reworked trim structure should make this SUV more appealing and easier to buy.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
craig-cole-hs

Craig Cole

See full bio
2022 Jeep Cherokee
1 of 47 Jeep

The Jeep Cherokee gets some minor enhancements for 2022.

2022 Jeep Cherokee
2 of 47 Jeep

This SUV's interior is largely unchanged for the new model year. 

2022 Jeep Cherokee
3 of 47 Jeep

The Latitude Lux model gains more standard equipment, including a 7-inch, full-color instrument cluster display.

2022 Jeep Cherokee
4 of 47 Jeep

Tow hooks help you get out of sticky situations when off-roading.

2022 Jeep Cherokee
5 of 47 Jeep

A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard equipment.

2022 Jeep Cherokee
6 of 47 Jeep

The Cherokee offers class-competitive amounts of interior room. 

2022 Jeep Cherokee
7 of 47 Jeep

The Trailhawk trim is the highest-end offering in the Cherokee range.

2022 Jeep Cherokee
8 of 47 Jeep

This badge means the Cherokee can go nearly anywhere. 

2022 Jeep Cherokee
9 of 47 Jeep

For 2022, every variant of this SUV will come with a Uconnect 4C infotainment system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen. 

2022 Jeep Cherokee
10 of 47 Jeep

For more photos of the 2022 Jeep Cherokee, keep scrolling.

2022 Jeep Cherokee
11 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
12 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
13 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
14 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
15 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
16 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
17 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
18 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
19 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
20 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
21 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
22 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
23 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
24 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
25 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
26 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
27 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
28 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
29 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
30 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
31 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
32 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
33 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
34 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
35 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
36 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
37 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
38 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
39 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
40 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
41 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
42 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
43 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
44 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
45 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
46 of 47 Jeep
2022 Jeep Cherokee
47 of 47 Jeep

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The Polestar O2 Concept Is a Beautiful Hardtop Convertible EV

More Galleries

The Polestar O2 Concept Is a Beautiful Hardtop Convertible EV

33 Photos
Updated Ford Everest: A Three-Row Ranger Pickup

More Galleries

Updated Ford Everest: A Three-Row Ranger Pickup

52 Photos
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: Perfectly Poised

More Galleries

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: Perfectly Poised

23 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

More Galleries

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

49 Photos
2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

More Galleries

2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

51 Photos