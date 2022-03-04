2022 Jeep Cherokee: Same Looks, More Features

Minor enhancements and a reworked trim structure should make this SUV more appealing and easier to buy.
The Jeep Cherokee gets some minor enhancements for 2022.
This SUV's interior is largely unchanged for the new model year.
The Latitude Lux model gains more standard equipment, including a 7-inch, full-color instrument cluster display.
Tow hooks help you get out of sticky situations when off-roading.
A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard equipment.
The Cherokee offers class-competitive amounts of interior room.
The Trailhawk trim is the highest-end offering in the Cherokee range.
This badge means the Cherokee can go nearly anywhere.
For 2022, every variant of this SUV will come with a Uconnect 4C infotainment system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen.
For more photos of the 2022 Jeep Cherokee, keep scrolling.