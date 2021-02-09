2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse offers vintage looks with modern tech

Indian's newest Chief hides its modern heart under a classic-looking facade.

2022-chief-dark-horse-01
1 of 45
Indian

Indian's Chief offers riders a classic American motorcycling experience with some modern tech cleverly sprinkled in.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-02
2 of 45
Indian

The 2022 Chief is powered by Indian's 111 cubic-inch Thunderstroke engine.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-03
3 of 45
Indian

That engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and belt final drive.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-04
4 of 45
Indian

ABS is optional on the base model Chief, Chief Bobber and Super Chief.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-05
5 of 45
Indian

ABS is standard, along with a digital gauge, on Dark Horse and Limited models.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-06
6 of 45
Indian

Cruise control and user-selectable ride modes are standard, as well.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-07
7 of 45
Indian

The Chief rides on a classic tubular steel frame with twin rear shocks.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-08
8 of 45
Indian

Indian will offer a host of performance parts for the Chief, including a 116 cubic-inch big bore kit.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-09
9 of 45
Indian

Other cosmetic accessories will be available as well from Indian dealers.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-10
10 of 45
Indian

The 2022 Chief should be in dealerships starting in April.

Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-11
11 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-12
12 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-13
13 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-14
14 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-15
15 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-16
16 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-17
17 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-18
18 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-19
19 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-20
20 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-21
21 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-22
22 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-23
23 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-24
24 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-25
25 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-26
26 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-27
27 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-28
28 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-29
29 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-30
30 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-31
31 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-32
32 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-33
33 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-01
34 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-02
35 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-03
36 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-04
37 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-05
38 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-06
39 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-07
40 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-08
41 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-09
42 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-10
43 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-11
44 of 45
Indian
Read the article
2022-chief-dark-horse-accessory-12
45 of 45
Indian
Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos