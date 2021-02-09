2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse offers vintage looks with modern tech

Indian's newest Chief hides its modern heart under a classic-looking facade.
Indian's Chief offers riders a classic American motorcycling experience with some modern tech cleverly sprinkled in.
The 2022 Chief is powered by Indian's 111 cubic-inch Thunderstroke engine.
That engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and belt final drive.
ABS is optional on the base model Chief, Chief Bobber and Super Chief.
ABS is standard, along with a digital gauge, on Dark Horse and Limited models.
Cruise control and user-selectable ride modes are standard, as well.
The Chief rides on a classic tubular steel frame with twin rear shocks.
Indian will offer a host of performance parts for the Chief, including a 116 cubic-inch big bore kit.
Other cosmetic accessories will be available as well from Indian dealers.
The 2022 Chief should be in dealerships starting in April.
