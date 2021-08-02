/>
X

Hyundai debuts tough-styled 2022 Santa Fe XRT package

The XRT model's rugged aesthetic may only be skin deep, but we don't think shoppers will mind.

Antuan Goodwin
Hyundai's 2022 Santa Fe is now available in a new tough-styled XRT trim.

The XRT model is aimed at drivers looking for a more capable look for their midsize, five-seat SUV.

Chunky dark cladding has been added to the front and rear bumpers with what Hyundai calls dark silver skid plates at either end.

The cladding continues over the wheel arches and along the lower edge of the doors.

Small side steps are unique to the XRT model and also feature dark silver trim.

The grille is finished in matte black to match the black side mirror caps and black roof rails.

18-inch dark alloy wheels complete the blackout theme and are unique to the XRT trim, as well.

I'm getting big Subaru Forester energy from the Santa Fe XRT's new look.

Aside from the styling tweaks, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT should be identical to the SEL trim level with the Convenience package.

Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 Santa Fe XRT trim.

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

