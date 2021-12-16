2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks like the future, today

1 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the automaker's first EV built on the new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
2 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The compact SUV is around the same length as Hyundai's Tucson.
3 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The design features a geometric motif with stark angular details and a rectangular light signature.
4 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The 5 will be offered at launch with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, both powered by a long range 77.4-kWh battery.
5 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The pure electric platform allowed the Ioniq 5's designers to stretch the wheelbase. The 182.5 inches between its axles is longer than the Palisade's wheelbase.
6 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The single-motor configuration is good for 225 horsepower and can cruise for up to 303 miles per charge.
7 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
This dual-motor model steps up to 320 horsepower, but down to just 256 miles of range.
8 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The long wheelbase frees up more passenger volume than a Mach-E or ID 4, but also costs it a bit of cargo volume.
9 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Around back, the tail lights feature a pixel design that makes the Ioniq 5 look like a concept car.
10 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow