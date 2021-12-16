/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks like the future, today

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 would look at home on the streets of Cyberpunk 2077, but offers plenty of practicality and value for today's drivers.

Antuan Goodwin
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
The new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the automaker's first EV built on the new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
The compact SUV is around the same length as Hyundai's Tucson.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
The design features a geometric motif with stark angular details and a rectangular light signature.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
The 5 will be offered at launch with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, both powered by a long range 77.4-kWh battery.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
The pure electric platform allowed the Ioniq 5's designers to stretch the wheelbase. The 182.5 inches between its axles is longer than the Palisade's wheelbase.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
The single-motor configuration is good for 225 horsepower and can cruise for up to 303 miles per charge.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
This dual-motor model steps up to 320 horsepower, but down to just 256 miles of range.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
The long wheelbase frees up more passenger volume than a Mach-E or ID 4, but also costs it a bit of cargo volume.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
Around back, the tail lights feature a pixel design that makes the Ioniq 5 look like a concept car.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
Check out our first drive review to learn all of the highs and lows for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
