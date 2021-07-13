/>

2022 Hyundai Elantra N: The 'hot sedan' debuts

"Hot sedan" doesn't have quite the same ring as "hot hatch," but we won't hold that against the 276-horsepower Hyundai Elantra N.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
hyundai-elantra-n-01
1 of 12 Hyundai

With the debut of the high-performance variant of its compact Elantra, Hyundai is trying to make the "hot sedan" a thing.

hyundai-elantra-n-02
2 of 12 Hyundai

With 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque on tap, the N's 2.0-liter certainly makes the case for this being spicier than your average four-door.

hyundai-elantra-n-03
3 of 12 Hyundai

Power is put through the front wheels via an 8-speed wet-clutch DCT. It's a formula familiar to fans of the brand's Veloster N hot hatch.

hyundai-elantra-n-04
4 of 12 Hyundai

With the Veloster ending sales in the States (and the Veloster N's days likely numbered,) it's good to see the Elantra stepping up to fill the power vacuum in the lineup.

hyundai-elantra-n-05
5 of 12 Hyundai

In addition to more power, the Elantra N features a full styling overhaul with functional performance features like aerodynamic side skirts, diffusers and a wing-style rear spoiler.

hyundai-elantra-n-06
6 of 12 Hyundai

The Elantra N designed with track use in mind, and so is equipped with wide 245-width tires on 19-inch wheels. A host of powertrain, suspension and handling upgrades should help the sedan to shine on the straights and in the corners.

hyundai-elantra-n-07
7 of 12 Hyundai

Inside, there's an N Performance wheel -- complete with the NGS boost button -- and deeply bolstered seats that grip the driver during dynamic segments while also looking pretty boss.

hyundai-elantra-n-08
8 of 12 Hyundai

A unique N Performance user interface adds N Track Maps, performance monitoring and lap timing features -- all  features specific to N models.  

hyundai-elantra-n-10
9 of 12 Hyundai

Neither pricing nor availability has been announced, but you can get the rest of the details about the Hyundai Elantra N as our coverage continues.

hyundai-elantra-n-09
10 of 12 Hyundai
hyundai-elantra-n-11
11 of 12 Hyundai
hyundai-elantra-n-12
12 of 12 Hyundai

