2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a rowdy compact sedan

Hyundai's newest N puts other performance cars on notice.
Say hi to the new Hyundai Elantra N.
This is a turbocharged, high-powered version of the Elantra sedan that's new for 2022.
The interior is nice, too, and includes more supportive seats.
Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is this 10.3-inch touchscreen. Sadly, the system doesn't offer wireless phone mirroring yet.
The N's turbo engine is a riot, delivering up to 286 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque.
These 19-inch wheels are standard.
So is that ugly face.
Seriously. Yeesh.
The Elantra N will be on sale before the end of 2021.
