/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a rowdy compact sedan

Hyundai's newest N puts other performance cars on notice.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
1 of 28 Hyundai

Say hi to the new Hyundai Elantra N.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
2 of 28 Hyundai

This is a turbocharged, high-powered version of the Elantra sedan that's new for 2022.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
3 of 28 Hyundai

The interior is nice, too, and includes more supportive seats.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
4 of 28 Hyundai

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is this 10.3-inch touchscreen. Sadly, the system doesn't offer wireless phone mirroring yet.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
5 of 28 Hyundai

The N's turbo engine is a riot, delivering up to 286 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
6 of 28 Hyundai

These 19-inch wheels are standard.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
7 of 28 Hyundai

So is that ugly face.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
8 of 28 Hyundai

Seriously. Yeesh.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
9 of 28 Hyundai

The Elantra N will be on sale before the end of 2021.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
10 of 28 Hyundai

Keep scrolling for more 2022 Hyundai Elantra N photos.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
11 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
12 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
13 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
14 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
15 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
16 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
17 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
18 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
19 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
20 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
21 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
22 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
23 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
24 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
25 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
26 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
27 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
28 of 28 Hyundai

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

More Galleries

A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

26 Photos
NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

More Galleries

NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

30 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos