2022 Hyundai Elantra N will overboost to 286 hp

Its 2.0-liter engine normally puts out 276 hp, but dual-clutch models can add a little more with the press of a button.
Hyundai on Thursday unveiled the North American spec of the 2022 Elantra N, and it's a doozy.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 producing 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, routed through the front wheels by way of a standard six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching downshifts.
There's an optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that includes an overboost function (N Grin Shift, in Hyundai parlance) capable of raising output to 286 hp for brief periods.
The DCT can also sense track driving and change its shift logic to prevent cog swaps at odd times, and both variants can pause brake-pedal override to permit for left-foot braking while applying throttle.
The front brakes measure 14.2 inches, 2.2 inches larger than the N Line variant, while rear brakes grow nearly the same amount, from 10.3 inches to 12.4.
Solid motor mounts should minimize unwanted weight shifts, as should a beefier rear sway bar.
An electronic limited slip differential should more efficiently shuffle power between each front wheel, while adaptive dampers let the ride be soft or stiff as needed.
Every Elantra N comes standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation and satellite radio, as well as a 10.3-inch gauge display, same as what you get on the Elantra Limited.
The N has a couple extra tricks up its sleeve, though, like the N-specific gauges that show boost pressure, throttle and brake pressure, oil temperature and other track-adjacent readouts.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.