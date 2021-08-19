/>
X

2022 Hyundai Elantra N will overboost to 286 hp

Its 2.0-liter engine normally puts out 276 hp, but dual-clutch models can add a little more with the press of a button.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
1 of 28 Hyundai

Hyundai on Thursday unveiled the North American spec of the 2022 Elantra N, and it's a doozy.     

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
2 of 28 Hyundai

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 producing 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, routed through the front wheels by way of a standard six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching downshifts.     

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
3 of 28 Hyundai

There's an optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that includes an overboost function (N Grin Shift, in Hyundai parlance) capable of raising output to 286 hp for brief periods.     

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
4 of 28 Hyundai

The DCT can also sense track driving and change its shift logic to prevent cog swaps at odd times, and both variants can pause brake-pedal override to permit for left-foot braking while applying throttle.    

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
5 of 28 Hyundai

The front brakes measure 14.2 inches, 2.2 inches larger than the N Line variant, while rear brakes grow nearly the same amount, from 10.3 inches to 12.4.     

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
6 of 28 Hyundai

Solid motor mounts should minimize unwanted weight shifts, as should a beefier rear sway bar.     

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
7 of 28 Hyundai

An electronic limited slip differential should more efficiently shuffle power between each front wheel, while adaptive dampers let the ride be soft or stiff as needed.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
8 of 28 Hyundai

Every Elantra N comes standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation and satellite radio, as well as a 10.3-inch gauge display, same as what you get on the Elantra Limited.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
9 of 28 Hyundai

The N has a couple extra tricks up its sleeve, though, like the N-specific gauges that show boost pressure, throttle and brake pressure, oil temperature and other track-adjacent readouts.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
10 of 28 Hyundai

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
11 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
12 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
13 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
14 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
15 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
16 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
17 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
18 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
19 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
20 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
21 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
22 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
23 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
24 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
25 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
26 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
27 of 28 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
28 of 28 Hyundai

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

74 Photos
The Bentley Bacalar is a $1.9M stunner

More Galleries

The Bentley Bacalar is a $1.9M stunner

13 Photos
2022 Hyundai Elantra N will overboost to 286 hp

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Elantra N will overboost to 286 hp

28 Photos
Stellar 2021 Perseid meteor shower shines in shots from around the world

More Galleries

Stellar 2021 Perseid meteor shower shines in shots from around the world

15 Photos
Genesis reveals GV60 EV

More Galleries

Genesis reveals GV60 EV

5 Photos
2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

More Galleries

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

32 Photos
2022 Toyota GR 86: More powerful and more precise

More Galleries

2022 Toyota GR 86: More powerful and more precise

63 Photos