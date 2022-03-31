2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

The Civic Si packs value and excitement in equal doses.
The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic Si still holds true to its original promise of being a fun and affordable car with a sporty twist.
The Blazing Orange Pearl hue that adorns my tester looks absolutely lovely in the sunshine, and it's well worth the $395 upcharge.
Otherwise, the bits that separate this car from the normal Civic -- black window trim, matte-black 18-inch alloy wheels, larger exhaust tips and small rear spoiler -- all come standard with every Si.
Its 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 gas engine actually produces less power than before, at just 200 horsepower versus the outgoing model's 205.
But you'll never notice, because that haircut is paired with a host of other tweaks.
Its peak torque of 192 pound-feet now arrives 300 rpm earlier, providing more around-town responsiveness that previously peaky Si models lacked.
It's a fun engine to wring out, though, and it feels slightly better at the top end, where power stays for a bit longer.
The Si comes with a standard six-speed manual transmission, and it rocks.
The shifter has never felt better, with shorter throws and an increased spring load making it one of the best sticks in the entire automotive industry.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Honda Civic Si!