2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

The Civic Si packs value and excitement in equal doses.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2022 Honda Civic Si
1 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic Si still holds true to its original promise of being a fun and affordable car with a sporty twist.

2022 Honda Civic Si
2 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Blazing Orange Pearl hue that adorns my tester looks absolutely lovely in the sunshine, and it's well worth the $395 upcharge.

2022 Honda Civic Si
3 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Otherwise, the bits that separate this car from the normal Civic -- black window trim, matte-black 18-inch alloy wheels, larger exhaust tips and small rear spoiler -- all come standard with every Si.

2022 Honda Civic Si
4 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Its 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 gas engine actually produces less power than before, at just 200 horsepower versus the outgoing model's 205.

2022 Honda Civic Si
5 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But you'll never notice, because that haircut is paired with a host of other tweaks.

2022 Honda Civic Si
6 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Its peak torque of 192 pound-feet now arrives 300 rpm earlier, providing more around-town responsiveness that previously peaky Si models lacked.

2022 Honda Civic Si
7 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's a fun engine to wring out, though, and it feels slightly better at the top end, where power stays for a bit longer.

2022 Honda Civic Si
8 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Si comes with a standard six-speed manual transmission, and it rocks.

2022 Honda Civic Si
9 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The shifter has never felt better, with shorter throws and an increased spring load making it one of the best sticks in the entire automotive industry.

2022 Honda Civic Si
10 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Honda Civic Si!

2022 Honda Civic Si
11 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
12 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
13 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
14 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
15 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
16 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
17 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
18 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
19 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
20 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
21 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
22 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
23 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
24 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
25 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
26 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
27 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
28 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
29 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
30 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Honda Civic Si
31 of 31 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

