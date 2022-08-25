X
iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7Fitbit's Cheapest BandGalaxy Watch 5 Health TrackingOrganic Food Online'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital40% Off HBO Max

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Brings Bags to the Party

Adding a little more practicality to the Low Rider recipe is not a bad thing.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
Tim_Stevens.jpg

Tim Stevens

See full bio
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
1 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

This is the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST!

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
2 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

It's a sort of halfway point between the Low Rider and a cruiser. 

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
3 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

It has a svelte (by Harley standards) fairing for wind protection.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
4 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

A pair of bags not only look great but provide some real usability.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
5 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

You won't get a helmet in here, but a set of coveralls and some work boots would be no problem.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
6 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

Harley's 177 Milwaukee-Eight V-twin is the heart of the beast.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
7 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

Brakes may be a little dated in design but they work great.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
8 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

Controls are simple and the aesthetic is definitely minimal.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
9 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

Shame about the rust on a brand new bike!

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
10 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

For something that slots in between segments, the Low Rider ST is a surprisingly sublime ride.

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
11 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
12 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
13 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
14 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
15 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
16 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
17 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
18 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
19 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
20 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
21 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
22 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
23 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
24 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET
The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST in gray, long and low with saddle bags on a bright, sunny day.
25 of 25 Tim Stevens/CNET

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Toyota Sequoia Is Capable, but Not So Comfortable

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia Is Capable, but Not So Comfortable

30 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

83 Photos
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Brings Bags to the Party

More Galleries

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Brings Bags to the Party

25 Photos
Porsche 911 Sally Special Is a Wonderful Pixar Tribute

More Galleries

Porsche 911 Sally Special Is a Wonderful Pixar Tribute

71 Photos
20 unexpected ways to use dryer sheets

More Galleries

20 unexpected ways to use dryer sheets

27 Photos