2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Brings Bags to the Party

Adding a little more practicality to the Low Rider recipe is not a bad thing.
This is the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST!
It's a sort of halfway point between the Low Rider and a cruiser.
It has a svelte (by Harley standards) fairing for wind protection.
A pair of bags not only look great but provide some real usability.
You won't get a helmet in here, but a set of coveralls and some work boots would be no problem.
Harley's 177 Milwaukee-Eight V-twin is the heart of the beast.
Brakes may be a little dated in design but they work great.
Controls are simple and the aesthetic is definitely minimal.
Shame about the rust on a brand new bike!
For something that slots in between segments, the Low Rider ST is a surprisingly sublime ride.