2022 GMC Sierra puts on its fancy pants

New trims and overhauled cabin with fresh tech finally give the Sierra a premium feel.
GMC rolls out an updated Sierra 1500 for 2022 that packs new trim levels, a lightly revised front end and an all-new cabin with fresh tech.
The Sierra 1500 lineup grows to include a new off-road-focused AT4X and more luxurious Denali Ultimate models.
All 2022 GMC Sierra 1500s get a new grille, headlight housings and front bumper design.
Both the AT4X and Denali Ultimate come standard with a 6.2-liter V8 churning out 420 horsepower.
Denali Ultimate models feature full-grain leather, real wood and aluminum trim, micro-suede headliner and massaging front seats.
Infotainment is now taken care of by a larger 13.4-inch center touchscreen offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.
GM's Super Cruise driver assistance technology is standard on Denali Ultimate models and available on the standard Denali.
Also joining the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup is a new AT4X trim featuring improved off-roading abilities and a plush interior.
The AT4X features Multimatic DSSV dampers and unique springs for improved suspension travel in additio to a two-speed transfer case and front and rear e-locking differentials.
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 will arrive at dealers during the first quarter of next year, but can be reserved now at GMC.com or in person at dealerships. Keep scrolling for more shots of the new Sierra!