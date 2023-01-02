X
CNET's Editors' Choice AwardsMusk Suspends JournalistsTrump's NFT Collection'Barbie' Movie Trailer'Avatar: The Way of Water'Free COVID Tests

2022 GMC Hummer EV Is Bold and Brash

You won't lose this thing in a parking lot.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
See full bio
2022 GMC Hummer EV
1 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

GMC rolled out its biggest, most powerful Hummer EV first, and it practically breaks physics when experienced. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV
2 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

Two motors at the rear axle combine with one on the front axle to produce a net 1,000 horsepower and somewhere north of 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
3 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

Even though the Hummer EV weighs as much as 1.5 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups, it'll reach 60 mph in right about 3 seconds, which is supercar territory.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
4 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

It doesn't make sense -- and it's even harder to parse this reality when you're focused on keeping this rocket-powered aircraft carrier pointed straight -- but it's impressive that something can actually do this, especially repeatedly.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
5 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

Another high point in the Hummer EV comes from GM tech that's been kicking around for a while already. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV
6 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

Super Cruise is able to control the vehicle's driving, steering and braking on certain pre-mapped stretches of highway across the US, and it's truly the best hands-free system on sale today.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
7 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

It feels no different in the Hummer EV; even with its Brobdingnagian footprint, Super Cruise keeps the car smack-dab in the center of its lane.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
8 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

It'll even change lanes on its own now, and it does so with an impressive smoothness. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV
9 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

$110,295 is still quite the bitter pill to swallow, though.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
10 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV!

2022 GMC Hummer EV
11 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
12 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
13 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
14 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
15 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
16 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
17 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
18 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
19 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
20 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
21 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
22 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
23 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
24 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
25 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
26 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
27 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
28 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV
29 of 29 Andrew Krok/CNET

More Galleries

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

62 Photos
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

48 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022

36 Photos
Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look
2023 Toyota Prius

Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look

52 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence
2023 Land Rover Range Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence

33 Photos
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For
mitsubishi-outlander-phev-2023-50

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

50 Photos