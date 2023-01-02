2022 GMC Hummer EV Is Bold and Brash

GMC rolled out its biggest, most powerful Hummer EV first, and it practically breaks physics when experienced.
Two motors at the rear axle combine with one on the front axle to produce a net 1,000 horsepower and somewhere north of 1,000 pound-feet of torque.
Even though the Hummer EV weighs as much as 1.5 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups, it'll reach 60 mph in right about 3 seconds, which is supercar territory.
It doesn't make sense -- and it's even harder to parse this reality when you're focused on keeping this rocket-powered aircraft carrier pointed straight -- but it's impressive that something can actually do this, especially repeatedly.
Another high point in the Hummer EV comes from GM tech that's been kicking around for a while already.
Super Cruise is able to control the vehicle's driving, steering and braking on certain pre-mapped stretches of highway across the US, and it's truly the best hands-free system on sale today.
It feels no different in the Hummer EV; even with its Brobdingnagian footprint, Super Cruise keeps the car smack-dab in the center of its lane.
It'll even change lanes on its own now, and it does so with an impressive smoothness.
$110,295 is still quite the bitter pill to swallow, though.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV!