2022 GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000-hp supertruck that moves like a crab

This new electric pickup was designed to be a beast off-road while also managing three-second 0-60-mph runs.

GMC Hummer EV
GMC

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is finally here. Reborn under the GMC brand as a fully electric pickup truck, the new Hummer promises world-beating specs and off-road capabilities. GMC says the Hummer EV with three motors makes 1,000 horsepower and has a range of over 350 miles, and it can gain around 100 miles in just 10 minutes of charging.

Every Hummer EV has a removable roof, a complex camera system and GM's Super Cruise tech as standard. Higher-end versions get air suspension, torque vectoring, four-wheel steering and an absolutely absurd launch-control system. 

The Hummer will initially go on sale in the fall of 2021 as a fully loaded, mono-spec Edition 1 model that only comes in one color scheme and has no available options. The Edition 1 is priced at $112,595 to start, but cheaper versions will come later, including a $79,995 "base" model in the spring of 2024.  The initial Edition 1 launch model only comes in white with a 'Lunar Horizon' interior scheme and special badges.  

The Hummer EV has a distinctive look that immediately screams "Hummer," and it's as big as you'd expect too. At 216.8 inches long it splits the difference between the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and it's a foot longer than a Hummer H2.  

All four of the transparent Infinity Roof panels are able to be stowed in the frunk, and the central I-bar stows under the rear seat. The truck's rear window can also electrically roll down.  

35-inch tires are standard, and GMC says the Hummer can scale 18-inch vertical walls and ford water that's two feet deep.  

There's eight inches of total adjustability in the suspension, and the Hummer has a 50-degree approach angle at its maximum height. An Extract Mode for the suspension raises the truck to help if you get stuck.  

Four-wheel steering affords the Hummer a tighter turning circle than a Chevy Sonic, and a CrabWalk mode lets it move diagonally for increased maneuverability off road.  

The launch control is called Watts to Freedom -- yes, really -- and it gives the Hummer a zero-to-60-mph time of three seconds. This mode hunkers down the truck's suspension, primes the cooling systems, and even rumbles the driver's seat.  

The interior features a 13.4-inch central screen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster that use Epic Games' Unreal Engine.  

Keep swiping or scrolling to see more photos of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

