/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Global 2022 Ford Ranger gets stronger styling, more infotainment tech

The new Ranger for the rest of the world looks awesome and we only hope that ours gets similar treatment.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
next-gen-ranger-all-models-small
1 of 7 Ford

The Ranger has been a big seller for Ford around the world for a long time.

nextgenranger-wildtrak-cabinview-rhd
2 of 7 Ford

This new version looks like it's poised to continue that trend.

nextgenranger-wildtrak-front-3qtr-motion-sand
3 of 7 Ford

In addition to more rugged styling, the new Ranger gets Ford's excellent 10-speed automatic transmission.

nextgenranger-wildtrak-front-3qtr-static
4 of 7 Ford

It will be available as either an XLT or Wildtrak model at launch.

nextgenranger-wildtrak-rear-3qtr-motion-sand
5 of 7 Ford

There will be a host of accessories that were developed with off-road legends ARB.

nextgenranger-xlt-interior-rhd
6 of 7 Ford

The new interior features a portrait-mode touchscreen running Sync 4.

nextgenranger-xlt-sport-wildtrak
7 of 7 Ford

The new global Ranger will be built in South Africa and Thailand.

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Global 2022 Ford Ranger gets stronger styling, more infotainment tech

More Galleries

Global 2022 Ford Ranger gets stronger styling, more infotainment tech

7 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

More Galleries

A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

26 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The new Kia Niro crossover has a lot more style

More Galleries

The new Kia Niro crossover has a lot more style

8 Photos