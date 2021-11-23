Global 2022 Ford Ranger gets stronger styling, more infotainment tech

The new Ranger for the rest of the world looks awesome and we only hope that ours gets similar treatment.
The Ranger has been a big seller for Ford around the world for a long time.
This new version looks like it's poised to continue that trend.
In addition to more rugged styling, the new Ranger gets Ford's excellent 10-speed automatic transmission.
It will be available as either an XLT or Wildtrak model at launch.
There will be a host of accessories that were developed with off-road legends ARB.
The new interior features a portrait-mode touchscreen running Sync 4.
The new global Ranger will be built in South Africa and Thailand.