2022 Genesis G80 Sport Is a Compelling New Trim

The Genesis G80 was already very good, and the new Sport trim gives different buyers another reason to look this way.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

1 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

The Genesis G80 has always been good, even back when it was called the Hyundai Genesis.

2 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

Over the years, the Korean automaker refined and re-refined this midsize sedan into a more competent and comfortable luxury car.

3 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

Now, Genesis is bringing back an older trim that, while inferring some corner-carving prowess, keeps the story largely the same in the best possible way.

4 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

The latest Genesis G80 is almost two years old, but it looks as fresh as the day it debuted.

5 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

The Prestige trim's unique 20-inch wheels are slick as hell, too, with those diamond-carved elements in the spokes. 

6 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

Seriously, they're very good wheels.

7 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

The G80's tapered rear end looks great from any angle, and the two-line lighting design is one of my favorite elements across the entire automotive industry.  

8 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

Driving the G80 Sport is never a boring affair. 

9 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 producing a solid 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque and sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

10 of 37 Tim Stevens/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport.

