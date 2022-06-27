2022 Genesis G80 Sport Is a Compelling New Trim

The Genesis G80 has always been good, even back when it was called the Hyundai Genesis.
Over the years, the Korean automaker refined and re-refined this midsize sedan into a more competent and comfortable luxury car.
Now, Genesis is bringing back an older trim that, while inferring some corner-carving prowess, keeps the story largely the same in the best possible way.
The latest Genesis G80 is almost two years old, but it looks as fresh as the day it debuted.
The Prestige trim's unique 20-inch wheels are slick as hell, too, with those diamond-carved elements in the spokes.
Seriously, they're very good wheels.
The G80's tapered rear end looks great from any angle, and the two-line lighting design is one of my favorite elements across the entire automotive industry.
Driving the G80 Sport is never a boring affair.
Under the hood is a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 producing a solid 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque and sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
