The 2022 Ford Maverick's innovative Flexbed is ready for action

With tie-downs, a multi-position tailgate, easy access to 12-volt power and more, the Flexbed makes the Maverick more versatile than some trucks twice its size.

Craig Cole
The 2022 Ford Maverick's innovative Flexbed makes this compact pickup super versatile. 

The tailgate can be locked in a mid position.

The Maverick can handle four-by-eight sheets of building material, they slide in right on top of its wheel wells. All in, it can haul up to 18 sheets of three-quarter-inch-thick plywood!

Accessory cargo-management systems will be offered by Ford.

The Flexbed was designed with DIYers in mind, as you can custom build all kinds of cargo-management devices out of inexpensive materials. 

The Maverick is less than 200 inches from bumper to bumper and its bed is just 4.5 feet in length, meaning this truck should be super maneuverable.

The Flexbed also offers enclosed storage cubbies, easy access to 12-volt power and even threaded holes in the sidewalls so you can bolt stuff right in.

Available LED lighting makes it easy to see what's in the cargo box at night.

The 2022 Ford Maverick's Flexbed could be the most versatile cargo box in the business.

For more photos of the 2022 Ford Maverick, keep clicking through this gallery.

