2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Mega Power Frunk is super useful

This all-electric truck features a weather-tight front trunk that can hold up to 400 pounds of stuff, plus it's got a ton of power ports.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning features a super-versatile front trunk, also known as a frunk.
The Mega Power Frunk as Ford calls it, is power operated and can be opened in six different ways.
This space is weather tight, making it a perfect place to store valuable or delicate items.
The Mega Power Frunk clocks in at about 14 cubic feet and it can hold up to 400 pounds.
Looks pretty similar to a regular F-150, doesn't it?
The Ford F-150 Lightning's Mega Power Frunk should be super versatile. It's large enough, in fact, to hold eight packs of bagged concrete, two golf bags or a whole mess of luggage.
Stash your weekly groceries here so they're not rolling around on the floor in the backseat.
A range of power outlets are included in this frunk.
You get four 120-volt household outlets and a pair of USB ports.
For more photos of the Mega Power Frunk, keep clicking through this gallery.
