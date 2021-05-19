2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Mega Power Frunk is super useful

This all-electric truck features a weather-tight front trunk that can hold up to 400 pounds of stuff, plus it's got a ton of power ports.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning features a super-versatile front trunk, also known as a frunk. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

The Mega Power Frunk as Ford calls it, is power operated and can be opened in six different ways.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

This space is weather tight, making it a perfect place to store valuable or delicate items. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

The Mega Power Frunk clocks in at about 14 cubic feet and it can hold up to 400 pounds. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

Looks pretty similar to a regular F-150, doesn't it?

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

The Ford F-150 Lightning's Mega Power Frunk should be super versatile. It's large enough, in fact, to hold eight packs of bagged concrete, two golf bags or a whole mess of luggage. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

Stash your weekly groceries here so they're not rolling around on the floor in the backseat. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

A range of power outlets are included in this frunk. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

You get four 120-volt household outlets and a pair of USB ports. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Mega Power Frunk
Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

For more photos of the Mega Power Frunk, keep clicking through this gallery.

