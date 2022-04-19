/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline Is Ready for Adventure

Ford's trusty three-row SUV adds a little more off-road cred.

Steven Ewing
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
This is the 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
It's a more off-road-ready version of Ford's trusty Explorer.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
The interior has unique cloth seat inserts, but rocks Ford's older infotainment tech.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
The Timberline can only be had with Ford's 2.3-litter turbo I4 engine.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
These tow hooks are exclusive to the Timberline.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
As are these additional front lights.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
There's a slight increase in ground clearance.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
Overall, the look really works.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
But the Timberline still has the Explorer's inherent problems.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
