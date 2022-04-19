2022 Ford Explorer Timberline Is Ready for Adventure

Ford's trusty three-row SUV adds a little more off-road cred.
This is the 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline.
It's a more off-road-ready version of Ford's trusty Explorer.
The interior has unique cloth seat inserts, but rocks Ford's older infotainment tech.
The Timberline can only be had with Ford's 2.3-litter turbo I4 engine.
These tow hooks are exclusive to the Timberline.
As are these additional front lights.
There's a slight increase in ground clearance.
Overall, the look really works.
But the Timberline still has the Explorer's inherent problems.
