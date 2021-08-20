/>
X

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line ditches power, keeps the style

The SUV doesn't rock the 400-hp V6, but it does look damn good still.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
1 of 20 Ford

The 2022 Ford Explorer ST Line is here to provide show without the go.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
2 of 20 Ford

It looks identical to an Explorer ST, but doesn't include the ST's engine.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
3 of 20 Ford

There's a 2.3-liter turbo-four under the hood with 300 horsepower.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
4 of 20 Ford

Inside, Ford raced things up with an ST-like cockpit and red accent stitching.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
5 of 20 Ford

You'd never know it's not an ST.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
6 of 20 Ford

Well, you will know once you see the ST Line badge instead.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
7 of 20 Ford

It remains a very handsome SUV.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
8 of 20 Ford

Ford will ship the first of them to dealers later this year.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
9 of 20 Ford

Prices start at almost $8,000 less than for an actual ST.

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
10 of 20 Ford

Keep scrolling for more pictures of the 2022 Explorer ST Line!

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
11 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
12 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
13 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
14 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
15 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
16 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
17 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
18 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
19 of 20 Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
20 of 20 Ford

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

74 Photos
2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition: Not for frill-seekers

More Galleries

2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition: Not for frill-seekers

52 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

More Galleries

The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

45 Photos
The Bentley Bacalar is a $1.9M stunner

More Galleries

The Bentley Bacalar is a $1.9M stunner

13 Photos
Ford Mustang, Mustang Mach-E brighten things up with Ice White Editions

More Galleries

Ford Mustang, Mustang Mach-E brighten things up with Ice White Editions

40 Photos