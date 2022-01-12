2022 Ducati Monster is a featherweight fun factory

With triple-digit horsepower and a 33-pound weight reduction from its predecessor, this new Monster looks different but is still the same old hooligan at heart.
The 2022 Ducati Monster sheds a bunch of weight compared with the outgoing model.
It does this while keeping all the modern safety and performance tech that we'd expect from a Ducati.
It ditches weight from the frame and subframe.
It loses weight in the wheels, too.
It even loses 6 pounds from the engine.
This diet and a power output of 111 horsepower mean that the Monster is still a riot to ride.
But more than that, it's comfortable and confidence-inspiring.
It's razor-sharp in town, making splitting lanes and navigating traffic a breeze.
It's also tossable but stable on a canyon road.
If this new Monster is this good on basic suspension with a quiet exhaust, we can't wait for the wilder versions that are sure to come.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 Ducati Monster.