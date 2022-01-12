/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Ducati Monster is a featherweight fun factory

With triple-digit horsepower and a 33-pound weight reduction from its predecessor, this new Monster looks different but is still the same old hooligan at heart.

Kyle Hyatt
2021-ducati-monster-1
1 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The 2022 Ducati Monster sheds a bunch of weight compared with the outgoing model.

2021-ducati-monster-10
2 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It does this while keeping all the modern safety and performance tech that we'd expect from a Ducati.

2021-ducati-monster-11
3 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It ditches weight from the frame and subframe.

2021-ducati-monster-12
4 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It loses weight in the wheels, too.

2021-ducati-monster-13
5 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It even loses 6 pounds from the engine.

2021-ducati-monster-14
6 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This diet and a power output of 111 horsepower mean that the Monster is still a riot to ride.

2021-ducati-monster-15
7 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

But more than that, it's comfortable and confidence-inspiring.

2021-ducati-monster-16
8 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's razor-sharp in town, making splitting lanes and navigating traffic a breeze.

2021-ducati-monster-17
9 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's also tossable but stable on a canyon road.

2021-ducati-monster-18
10 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

If this new Monster is this good on basic suspension with a quiet exhaust, we can't wait for the wilder versions that are sure to come.

2021-ducati-monster-19
11 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 Ducati Monster.  

2021-ducati-monster-2
12 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-20
13 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-21
14 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-22
15 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-3
16 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-4
17 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-5
18 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-6
19 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-7
20 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-8
21 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-ducati-monster-9
22 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

