X
2022 Chevy Silverado Is a High-Class Super Cruiser

The latest generation of Chevy's full-size pickup brings it back into the competitive fray.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

The Chevrolet Silverado was fine until it wasn't.

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

Rival full-size trucks got major makeovers with whiz-bang features and sharp new tech, leaving the outgoing generation to feel fairly low-rent by comparison.

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

But the 2022 Silverado brings Big Bowtie's half-ton offering back into the fray with some unique tricks up its sleeve and one hell of an overall glow-up.

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

The single greatest point of improvement on the 2022 Silverado can be found upon opening the door.

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

LT trims and up get a brand spankin' new interior that borrows a lot from GM's full-size SUVs, and it's so much better than before.

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

The new digs come standard with a 13.4-inch widescreen infotainment display running the latest version of the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 software. 

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

My High Country tester also includes a flashy new 12.3-inch digital gauge display. 

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

When Super Cruise is active, just keep your eyes on the road and the Silverado will handle the rest.

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

Even if you don't opt for Super Cruise, the 2022 Silverado is still pretty well loaded with safety systems. 

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Chevy Silverado.

2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Chevy Silverado
Andrew Krok/CNET

