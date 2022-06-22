2022 Chevy Silverado Is a High-Class Super Cruiser

The Chevrolet Silverado was fine until it wasn't.
Rival full-size trucks got major makeovers with whiz-bang features and sharp new tech, leaving the outgoing generation to feel fairly low-rent by comparison.
But the 2022 Silverado brings Big Bowtie's half-ton offering back into the fray with some unique tricks up its sleeve and one hell of an overall glow-up.
The single greatest point of improvement on the 2022 Silverado can be found upon opening the door.
LT trims and up get a brand spankin' new interior that borrows a lot from GM's full-size SUVs, and it's so much better than before.
The new digs come standard with a 13.4-inch widescreen infotainment display running the latest version of the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 software.
My High Country tester also includes a flashy new 12.3-inch digital gauge display.
When Super Cruise is active, just keep your eyes on the road and the Silverado will handle the rest.
Even if you don't opt for Super Cruise, the 2022 Silverado is still pretty well loaded with safety systems.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Chevy Silverado.