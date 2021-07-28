Bowler's rad Land Rover Defender 90 rally car is ready to race

The modified Defender rally car will compete in a seven-race Challenge series that starts next year.
Bowler Motors on Wednesday unveiled an awesome new rally car based on the Land Rover Defender 90.
It will compete in a one-make Challenge series that kicks off in the UK in 2022.
The Bowler Defender is based on the two-door 90 model.
It has a number of upgrades, ranging from a lifted suspension to better underbody protection.
It's powered by the Defender's base 300-horsepower, four-cylinder turbo engine.
There's also a new front grille and rear spoiler, and the rally car ditched the rear-mounted spare.
The interior has been completely stripped out and fitted with an FIA-spec roll cage.
The infotainment system and center console are intact, though.
The Bowler Defender starts at £99,500 -- about $140,000 -- with race support and driver training included.
