Bowler's rad Land Rover Defender 90 rally car is ready to race

The modified Defender rally car will compete in a seven-race Challenge series that starts next year.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
Bowler Motors on Wednesday unveiled an awesome new rally car based on the Land Rover Defender 90.

It will compete in a one-make Challenge series that kicks off in the UK in 2022.

The Bowler Defender is based on the two-door 90 model.

It has a number of upgrades, ranging from a lifted suspension to better underbody protection.

It's powered by the Defender's base 300-horsepower, four-cylinder turbo engine.

There's also a new front grille and rear spoiler, and the rally car ditched the rear-mounted spare.

The interior has been completely stripped out and fitted with an FIA-spec roll cage.

The infotainment system and center console are intact, though.

The Bowler Defender starts at £99,500 -- about $140,000 -- with race support and driver training included.

Keep scrolling to see more of Bowler's Defender rally car.

