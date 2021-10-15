2022 BMW M5 CS is one hot sedan

The CS is 230 pounds lighter than a standard M5 Competition.
This is the 2022 BMW M5 CS.
It's the hottest version of BMW's M5 sedan.
The interior has black leather with red accents.
And those seats are full of support.
The twin-turbo V8 engine makes 627 horsepower.
An eight-speed automatic transmission manages the engine's power.
Yellow running lights are part of the CS package.
So are gold wheels, which look great.
All told, the M5 CS is 230 pounds lighter than an M5 Competition.
