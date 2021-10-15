/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 BMW M5 CS is one hot sedan

The CS is 230 pounds lighter than a standard M5 Competition.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 BMW M5 CS
1 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the 2022 BMW M5 CS.

2022 BMW M5 CS
2 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's the hottest version of BMW's M5 sedan.

2022 BMW M5 CS
3 of 32 BMW

The interior has black leather with red accents.

2022 BMW M5 CS
4 of 32 BMW

And those seats are full of support.

2022 BMW M5 CS
5 of 32 BMW

The twin-turbo V8 engine makes 627 horsepower.

2022 BMW M5 CS
6 of 32 BMW

An eight-speed automatic transmission manages the engine's power.

2022 BMW M5 CS
7 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Yellow running lights are part of the CS package.

2022 BMW M5 CS
8 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

So are gold wheels, which look great.

2022 BMW M5 CS
9 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

All told, the M5 CS is 230 pounds lighter than an M5 Competition.

2022 BMW M5 CS
10 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

2022 BMW M5 CS
