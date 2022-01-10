2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is the 4 Series to get

Does the lovely Golden Hour light help that controversial face?
This is the 2022 BMW M440i Gran Coupe.
The best angle is from back here.
The fascia is controversial, and I can't warm up to it.
From other angles, this is a lovely-looking car.
I love this blue shade under the sunset.
The interior is a great color combo with the exterior color.
It's your typical 3 or 4 Series cockpit.
The liftback is a real winner when it comes to cargo space.
The powertrain is sublime, thanks to a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six.
