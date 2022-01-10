/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is the 4 Series to get

Does the lovely Golden Hour light help that controversial face?

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
1 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

This is the 2022 BMW M440i Gran Coupe.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
2 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The best angle is from back here.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
3 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The fascia is controversial, and I can't warm up to it.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
4 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

From other angles, this is a lovely-looking car.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
5 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

I love this blue shade under the sunset.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
6 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The interior is a great color combo with the exterior color.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
7 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

It's your typical 3 or 4 Series cockpit.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
8 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The liftback is a real winner when it comes to cargo space.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
9 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The powertrain is sublime, thanks to a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
10 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2022 BMW M440i xDrive.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive
11 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
12 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
13 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
14 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
15 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
16 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
17 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
18 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
19 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
20 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
21 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
22 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
23 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
24 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
25 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
26 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
27 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
28 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
29 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
30 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
31 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
32 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
33 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
34 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
35 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
36 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
37 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
38 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
39 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
40 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
41 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
2022 BMW M440i xDrive
42 of 42 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

41 Photos
The 17 products that Apple's iPhone laid to rest

More Galleries

The 17 products that Apple's iPhone laid to rest

18 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
The original iPhone's competition: Remember these top phones from 2007?

More Galleries

The original iPhone's competition: Remember these top phones from 2007?

13 Photos
Chrysler Airflow concept: What's old is new again

More Galleries

Chrysler Airflow concept: What's old is new again

66 Photos