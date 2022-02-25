/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible: Soft Top Meets Hardcore

The BMW M4 Convertible enters its second generation with a new power-retractable soft top and an exceedingly aggressive design.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
Hot on the heels of the new M4 Coupe and M3 sedan, meet the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
Then new M4 Convertible is solely available at the most potent Competition spec and only with all-wheel drive.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
The massive grille is starting to grow on me. I think it works better with the M4's hyper-aggressive aero bits than it does on non-M models.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
The new M4 Convertible features a new motorized fabric roof, which replaces last generation's folding hard top.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
The top drops in just 18 seconds and returns as quickly.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
The roof mechanism can be activated at speeds up to 31 mph.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
With the top down, drivers can better appreciate the sound coming from the Sport exhaust system.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
Underhood, the M4 is powered BMW's Competition spec 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo I6 engine.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque get squeezed through the 8-speed automatic transmission and meet the road at a staggered wheel-and-tire combo with 19-inchers up front and 20s on the rear axle.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
Keep swiping until you learn to love the BMW M4 Convertible's new grille. Or check our full review for more details and driving impressions.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
