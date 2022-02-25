2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible: Soft Top Meets Hardcore

1 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Hot on the heels of the new M4 Coupe and M3 sedan, meet the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible.
2 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Then new M4 Convertible is solely available at the most potent Competition spec and only with all-wheel drive.
3 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The massive grille is starting to grow on me. I think it works better with the M4's hyper-aggressive aero bits than it does on non-M models.
4 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The new M4 Convertible features a new motorized fabric roof, which replaces last generation's folding hard top.
5 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The top drops in just 18 seconds and returns as quickly.
6 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The roof mechanism can be activated at speeds up to 31 mph.
7 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
With the top down, drivers can better appreciate the sound coming from the Sport exhaust system.
8 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Underhood, the M4 is powered BMW's Competition spec 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo I6 engine.
9 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque get squeezed through the 8-speed automatic transmission and meet the road at a staggered wheel-and-tire combo with 19-inchers up front and 20s on the rear axle.
10 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Keep swiping until you learn to love the BMW M4 Convertible's new grille. Or check our full review for more details and driving impressions.
11 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42 of 42 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow