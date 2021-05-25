2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible debuts with all-wheel drive

This is the first M4 convertible to get four driven wheels.
The 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible is the most powerful convertible M4 ever.
It's also the first with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive.
This generation of M4 moves away from previous models' folding hardtops.
Instead, it gets a new soft-top, which BMW claims is up to 40% lighter than previous models.
The M4 Competition makes 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque from its inline-six engine.
Thanks to that power and AWD, the M4 Competition Convertible will sprint to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.
The soft top is more heavily insulated than previous BMW fabric tops, both against sound and heat.
The 2022 M4 Competition Convertible is set to enter production in September of 2021.
BMW claims it will have a starting price of $87,295, including a $995 destination fee.
We expect this M4 convertible will give more than a few supercars a run for their money on a canyon road.
