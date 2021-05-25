2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible debuts with all-wheel drive

This is the first M4 convertible to get four driven wheels.

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible
1 of 41
BMW

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible is the most powerful convertible M4 ever.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-002
2 of 41
BMW

It's also the first with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-003
3 of 41
BMW

This generation of M4 moves away from previous models' folding hardtops.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-004
4 of 41
BMW

Instead, it gets a new soft-top, which BMW claims is up to 40% lighter than previous models.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-005
5 of 41
BMW

The M4 Competition makes 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque from its inline-six engine.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-006
6 of 41
BMW

Thanks to that power and AWD, the M4 Competition Convertible will sprint to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. 

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-007
7 of 41
BMW

The soft top is more heavily insulated than previous BMW fabric tops, both against sound and heat.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-008
8 of 41
BMW

The 2022 M4 Competition Convertible is set to enter production in September of 2021.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-009
9 of 41
BMW

BMW claims it will have a starting price of $87,295, including a $995 destination fee.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-010
10 of 41
BMW

We expect this M4 convertible will give more than a few supercars a run for their money on a canyon road.

Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-011
11 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-012
12 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-013
13 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-014
14 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-015
15 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-016
16 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-017
17 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-018
18 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-019
19 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-020
20 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-021
21 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-022
22 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-023
23 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-024
24 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-025
25 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-026
26 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-027
27 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-028
28 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-029
29 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-030
30 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-031
31 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-032
32 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-033
33 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-034
34 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-035
35 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-036
36 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-037
37 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-038
38 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-039
39 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-040
40 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022-bmw-m4-competition-convertible-041
41 of 41
BMW
Read the article
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning defines a segment

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning defines a segment

62 Photos
2021 Ferrari Portofino M has more power, less roof

2021 Ferrari Portofino M has more power, less roof

26 Photos
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The future of electric crossovers

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The future of electric crossovers

52 Photos
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is an EV that's ready to work

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is an EV that's ready to work

12 Photos
2022 Genesis GV70 SUV looks absolutely incredible

2022 Genesis GV70 SUV looks absolutely incredible

57 Photos
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electrifies America's best-selling truck

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electrifies America's best-selling truck

20 Photos
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the V8 dirt monster we've always wanted

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the V8 dirt monster we've always wanted

33 Photos