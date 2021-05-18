2022 BMW i4 prototype hides in plain sight

We take a quick spin in BMW's i4 ahead of its debut.
This is a prototype of the upcoming BMW i4.
The i4 is BMW's new EV sedan.
The i4 shares a lot with the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe.
LED headlights are standard.
LED taillights are here, too.
No engine means no tailpipe.
I love how the fake door handles of the camouflage are just above the actual handles.
The i4 is expected to have 300 miles of range.
This car has 20-inch wheels with summer tires.
