2022 BMW i4 prototype hides in plain sight

We take a quick spin in BMW's i4 ahead of its debut.

BMW i4 Prototype
1 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is a prototype of the upcoming BMW i4.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
2 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The i4 is BMW's new EV sedan.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
3 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The i4 shares a lot with the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
4 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED headlights are standard.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
5 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED taillights are here, too.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
6 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

No engine means no tailpipe. 

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
7 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

I love how the fake door handles of the camouflage are just above the actual handles.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
8 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The i4 is expected to have 300 miles of range.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
9 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This car has 20-inch wheels with summer tires.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
10 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the BMW i4 test car.

Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
11 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
12 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
13 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
14 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
15 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
16 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
17 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
18 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
19 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
20 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
21 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
22 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
23 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
24 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
25 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
BMW i4 Prototype
26 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic is the luxury sedan to end them all

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic is the luxury sedan to end them all

39 Photos
2020 Toyota Tundra: Still thundering along

2020 Toyota Tundra: Still thundering along

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 works hard, plays hard

2021 Ford F-150 works hard, plays hard

36 Photos
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness leans into ruggedness

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness leans into ruggedness

32 Photos
The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is all grown up

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is all grown up

67 Photos
Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

21 Photos
Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

20 Photos