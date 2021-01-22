BMW i4 electric sedan drifts around the track in final testing

This sleek four-door liftback will debut later this year.

Don't worry, guys, the electric BMW i4 WILL be able to drift.

BMW released these photos of the upcoming i4 undergoing its final testing.

The i4 will have up to 530 horsepower and a 0-62 mph time of just 4 seconds.

The i4's project manager says the i4 is the first car that BMW has developed "with sporty DNA for purely electric driving entirely from scratch."

Damping, steering support and return-to-center are key to the i4's handling.

The higher-end versions of the i4 should have all-wheel drive.

The i4 will essentially be an electric version of the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe.

It was previewed by a concept car last year.

Keep swiping to see more of the BMW i4 prototype.

