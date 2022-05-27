X

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 Is a Nicely Balanced EV

The single-motor BMW i4 is a wonderful daily driver.

Steven Ewing
Steven Ewing

This is the BMW i4 eDrive40.

The eDrive40 is the entry-level i4.

There's no shortage of tech in the cabin.

BMW's new iDrive 8 software is housed on a curved display.

The i4 eDrive40 uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup.

The liftback design means this car is pretty functional.

The i4's closest rivals are the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3.

This car has the optional 19-inch wheels.

The i4 eDrive40 starts at $56,395 (including $995 for destination but excluding any potential tax credits).

Keep scrolling for more photos.

