2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 Is a Nicely Balanced EV

The single-motor BMW i4 is a wonderful daily driver.
This is the BMW i4 eDrive40.
The eDrive40 is the entry-level i4.
There's no shortage of tech in the cabin.
BMW's new iDrive 8 software is housed on a curved display.
The i4 eDrive40 uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup.
The liftback design means this car is pretty functional.
The i4's closest rivals are the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3.
This car has the optional 19-inch wheels.
The i4 eDrive40 starts at $56,395 (including $995 for destination but excluding any potential tax credits).
Keep scrolling for more photos.