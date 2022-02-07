2022 BMW 230i: Ravishing in red

The latest little coupe from Bavaria packs a powerful punch.
Say hi to the 2022 BMW 230i Coupe.
Yep, this entry-level luxury car is a true coupe, with just two doors and a sloping roofline.
This tester has the $3,250 M Sport package that adds cosmetic bits like larger air intakes, glossy window trim, some chrome bits and the like.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters puts power down to the rear wheels.
The $1,900 Dynamic Handling Package with the M Sport differential and brakes makes corner carving a bit more fun.
Proportionally the taillights don't take up enough space, leaving a whole lot of unadorned fascia starting out from the rear.
This second-generation 2 Series rides on the same platform as the latest 3 and 4 Series, so it's a tad heavier than the outgoing model.
The grille is decent-looking and not of that bucktoothed rabbit design of the new 4 Series.
The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe starts at $37,345 including $995 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.