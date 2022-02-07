/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 BMW 230i: Ravishing in red

The latest little coupe from Bavaria packs a powerful punch.

Emme Hall
Emme Hall

2022 BMW 230i
1 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Say hi to the 2022 BMW 230i Coupe.

2022 BMW 230i
2 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Yep, this entry-level luxury car is a true coupe, with just two doors and a sloping roofline.

2022 BMW 230i
3 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This tester has the $3,250 M Sport package that adds cosmetic bits like larger air intakes, glossy window trim, some chrome bits and the like.

2022 BMW 230i
4 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

2022 BMW 230i
5 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

An eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters puts power down to the rear wheels.

2022 BMW 230i
6 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The $1,900 Dynamic Handling Package with the M Sport differential and brakes makes corner carving a bit more fun.

2022 BMW 230i
7 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Proportionally the taillights don't take up enough space, leaving a whole lot of unadorned fascia starting out from the rear.

2022 BMW 230i
8 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This second-generation 2 Series rides on the same platform as the latest 3 and 4 Series, so it's a tad heavier than the outgoing model. 

2022 BMW 230i
9 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The grille is decent-looking and not of that bucktoothed rabbit design of the new 4 Series.

2022 BMW 230i
10 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe starts at $37,345 including $995 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos. 

2022 BMW 230i
11 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
12 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
13 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
14 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
15 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
16 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
17 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
18 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
19 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
20 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
21 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
22 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
23 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
24 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 BMW 230i
25 of 25 Emme Hall/Roadshow

