X
Google Pixel 6A ReviewPixel 6A vs. Pixel 6MacBook Pro DealsBest iPhone VPN15 Dorm EssentialsAcer Chromebook 311 Deal

This Green 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Is Queen of the Desert

It turns out the perfect place to test a $346,260 Bentley with 650 horsepower is Joshua Tree.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
1 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET

The Bentley Continental GT Speed is a lesson in excess.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
2 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET

It fits in right at home in the Joshua Tree desert.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
3 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET

The Speed has 650 horsepower.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
4 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET

It has a number of chassis upgrades like an LSD and rear-wheel steering.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
5 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET

It will hit 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
6 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET

The Speed has the largest brakes of any production car.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
7 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET

The interior is seriously sumptuous.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
8 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET

It's an ideal road trip car.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
9 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET

This Continental GT Speed costs $346,260.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
10 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Bentley Continental GT Speed.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
11 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
12 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
13 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
14 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
15 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
16 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
17 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
18 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
19 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
20 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
21 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
22 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
23 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
24 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
25 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
26 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
27 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
28 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
29 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
30 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
31 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
32 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
33 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
34 of 85 Ben Davis/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
35 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
36 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
37 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
38 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
39 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
40 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
41 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
42 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
43 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
44 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
45 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
46 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
47 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
48 of 85 Ryan Greger/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
49 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
50 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
51 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
52 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
53 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
54 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
55 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
56 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
57 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
58 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
59 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
60 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
61 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
62 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
63 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
64 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
65 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
66 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
67 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
68 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
69 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
70 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
71 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
72 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
73 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
74 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
75 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
76 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
77 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
78 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
79 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
80 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
81 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
82 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
83 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
84 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe
85 of 85 Matthew Groner/CNET

More Galleries

2023 Civic Type R Is Honda's Hot Hatch Reborn

More Galleries

2023 Civic Type R Is Honda's Hot Hatch Reborn

18 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

More Galleries

Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

12 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Debuts Class-Bending Style

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Crown Debuts Class-Bending Style

52 Photos