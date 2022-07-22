This Green 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Is Queen of the Desert

1 of 85 Maxx Shostak/CNET
The Bentley Continental GT Speed is a lesson in excess.
It fits in right at home in the Joshua Tree desert.
The Speed has 650 horsepower.
It has a number of chassis upgrades like an LSD and rear-wheel steering.
It will hit 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.
The Speed has the largest brakes of any production car.
The interior is seriously sumptuous.
It's an ideal road trip car.
This Continental GT Speed costs $346,260.
