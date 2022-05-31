X

2022 Audi SQ7 Can Really Cut a Rug

The hulking three-row SUV from Audi boasts a stonkin' V8 and plenty of room.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio

2022 Audi SQ7
1 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

This is the 2022 Audi SQ7, a luxury three-row crossover with tons of power and tech -- and a price to match.

2022 Audi SQ7
2 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

This rig comes standard with a few drive-centric features like adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering.

2022 Audi SQ7
3 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Audi SQ7
4 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

An available Sport Package includes a torque-vectoring rear differential.

2022 Audi SQ7
5 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

The SQ7 has three rows of seats.

2022 Audi SQ7
6 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

Fold all those seats down and you've got room for a Costco run.

2022 Audi SQ7
7 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

For 2022 adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam assist as well as Audi's active lane assist with emergency assist are both standard.

2022 Audi SQ7
8 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

But this Audi can get expensive. My tester with all the bells and whistles comes in at $106,390 including $1,095 for destination.

2022 Audi SQ7
9 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET

However, if you're looking for a luxury seven-seater with a V8, the Audi SQ7 is a great choice.

2022 Audi SQ7 interior
10 of 34 Audi

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Audi SQ7.

2022 Audi SQ7 interior
11 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
12 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
13 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
14 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
15 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7
16 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
17 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7
18 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
19 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
20 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
21 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
22 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
23 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
24 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
25 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
26 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
27 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
28 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
29 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
30 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7
31 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7
32 of 34 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
33 of 34 Audi
2022 Audi SQ7 interior
34 of 34 Audi

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

94 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

4 Photos
Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

More Galleries

Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

27 Photos
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is a Beautiful Catfish With an F1 Engine

More Galleries

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is a Beautiful Catfish With an F1 Engine

62 Photos