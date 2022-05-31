2022 Audi SQ7 Can Really Cut a Rug

This is the 2022 Audi SQ7, a luxury three-row crossover with tons of power and tech -- and a price to match.
This rig comes standard with a few drive-centric features like adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering.
Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
An available Sport Package includes a torque-vectoring rear differential.
The SQ7 has three rows of seats.
Fold all those seats down and you've got room for a Costco run.
For 2022 adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam assist as well as Audi's active lane assist with emergency assist are both standard.
But this Audi can get expensive. My tester with all the bells and whistles comes in at $106,390 including $1,095 for destination.
However, if you're looking for a luxury seven-seater with a V8, the Audi SQ7 is a great choice.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Audi SQ7.