2022 Audi RS3 Is Powerful, Poised and Pricey

The 2022 Audi RS3 is practically bursting out of its flared fenders with power and performance that's equally at home on road and track alike.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2022 Audi RS3 sedan
Joining the comfortable compact 2022 A3 and the sporty S3 is the track-tuned 2022 Audi RS3 performance sedan.

Aimed squarely at BMW's M2 Competition, the RS3 boasts 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which it shuffles through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and standard Quattro all-wheel-drive.

New for 2022 is the RS3's RS Torque Splitter rear differential, which adds clutch-based torque vectoring to the rear axle.

The RS3 also features a new RS Rear Torque drive mode that sends all available torque to the rear wheels and loosens the traction control for controlled drifting.

Behind the RS3's blacked-out single-frame grille is a turbocharged five-cylinder engine.

The RS3's design is much more aggressive than the A3 and S3 variants, but is still very conservative overall. 

One of my favorite design details is the checkered flag light signature that plays and R-S-3 animation when the sedan is unlocked.

Big 14.8-inch front brakes are standard equipment, but 15-inch ceramic rotors are available for drivers looking for better on-track stopping power.

The 2022 Audi RS3 balances comfort with a high level of street and track performance. 

Starting at $59,995 before options, its a pricey option but also one of the best in its class. Check our full first drive review of the 2022 Audi RS3 for more details and impressions.

