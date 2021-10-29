/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Audi A8 L Horch provides even more luxury with a vintage name

The Horch brand has been reborn as a super luxurious trim level for Audi's flagship sedan.

Daniel Golson
Audi

The Audi A8 L Horch is a super luxurious sedan that's only for China.

Audi

Its wheelbase has been stretched by over 5 inches.

Audi

These monoblock-style wheels rule.

Audi

The Horch gets lots of chrome exterior trim.

Audi

Rear seat passengers get pillows, a fixed center console and even special glasses.

Audi

There are three touchscreens back there.

Audi

Audi says the A8 L Horch will only be sold in China.

Audi

It's powered by a turbocharged V6 engine.

Audi

The A8 L Horch will make its full debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

Audi

It's also a preview of the facelift for the regular A8.

