Audi A8 L Horch provides even more luxury with a vintage name

The Horch brand has been reborn as a super luxurious trim level for Audi's flagship sedan.
The Audi A8 L Horch is a super luxurious sedan that's only for China.
Its wheelbase has been stretched by over 5 inches.
These monoblock-style wheels rule.
The Horch gets lots of chrome exterior trim.
Rear seat passengers get pillows, a fixed center console and even special glasses.
There are three touchscreens back there.
Audi says the A8 L Horch will only be sold in China.
It's powered by a turbocharged V6 engine.
The A8 L Horch will make its full debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show.
It's also a preview of the facelift for the regular A8.