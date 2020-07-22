2022 Audi A3 is still a year away

With a standard mild-hybrid system and loads of tech, Audi's smallest sedan is ready to rumble.

2022 Audi A3
Audi

When the 2022 A3 finally lands in the US in late 2021, only one powertrain will be on offer.    

2022 Audi A3
Audi

Audi's 40-series powertrain will consist of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that will provide for more power and torque than previous A3s, but we don't have concrete figures yet.

2022 Audi A3
Audi

The SAE has yet to rate the A3's setup, so consider this part a TBA situation.    

2022 Audi A3
Audi

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, so no, we don't get Europe's manual transmission, either.

2022 Audi A3
Audi

However, we will get a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.      

2022 Audi A3
Audi

While the 48-volt mild hybrid system can provide a little bit in the way of electric torque, its true function is to improve fuel economy.     

2022 Audi A3
Audi

It'll permit longer stretches of engine-off operation at a standstill, and it can also be used to recuperate some of the energy given off under braking.     

2022 Audi A3
Audi

Audi estimates the system will save about 0.1 gallons of gas for every 62-ish miles of driving.

2022 Audi A3
Audi

It's not a huge boost, but hey, it's somethin'.      

2022 Audi A3
Audi

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the 2022 Audi A3.

2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
2022 Audi A3
Audi
