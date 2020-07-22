2022 Audi A3 is still a year away

With a standard mild-hybrid system and loads of tech, Audi's smallest sedan is ready to rumble.
When the 2022 A3 finally lands in the US in late 2021, only one powertrain will be on offer.
Audi's 40-series powertrain will consist of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that will provide for more power and torque than previous A3s, but we don't have concrete figures yet.
The SAE has yet to rate the A3's setup, so consider this part a TBA situation.
A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, so no, we don't get Europe's manual transmission, either.
However, we will get a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
While the 48-volt mild hybrid system can provide a little bit in the way of electric torque, its true function is to improve fuel economy.
It'll permit longer stretches of engine-off operation at a standstill, and it can also be used to recuperate some of the energy given off under braking.
Audi estimates the system will save about 0.1 gallons of gas for every 62-ish miles of driving.
It's not a huge boost, but hey, it's somethin'.
