/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Aston Martin Vantage is at its best with the F1 Edition

The F1 Edition is much more than an appearance package.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
1 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the Aston Martin Vantage's new F1 Edition.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
2 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The F1 Edition is more than an appearance package.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
3 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Which is good, because that rear wing is... not good.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
4 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The F1 Edition gets meaningful chassis upgrades.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
5 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The V8 engine underhood has an additional 25 horsepower. 

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
6 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED headlights are standard.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
7 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

So are these dumb dive planes.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
8 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The F1 Edition gets 21-inch wheels.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
9 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Prices start just under $180,000.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
10 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition photos.

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
11 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
12 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
13 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
14 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
15 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
16 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
17 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
18 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
19 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
20 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
21 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
22 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
23 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
24 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
25 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
26 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
27 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
28 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
29 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
30 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
31 of 31 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

66 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

More Galleries

2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

46 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

More Galleries

Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

6 Photos