2022 Aston Martin Vantage is at its best with the F1 Edition

The F1 Edition is much more than an appearance package.
This is the Aston Martin Vantage's new F1 Edition.
The F1 Edition is more than an appearance package.
Which is good, because that rear wing is... not good.
The F1 Edition gets meaningful chassis upgrades.
The V8 engine underhood has an additional 25 horsepower.
LED headlights are standard.
So are these dumb dive planes.
The F1 Edition gets 21-inch wheels.
Prices start just under $180,000.
Keep scrolling for more Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition photos.