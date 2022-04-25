/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Acura NSX Type S Is a Stunning Swan Song

Acura's final NSX is definitely its best.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
2022 Acura NSX Type S
1 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

This is the 2022 Acura NSX Type S.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
2 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

It's the final iteration of the second-gen Acura NSX.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
3 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

The interior didn't get many updates for Type S duty.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
4 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

But the hybrid V6 powertrain now produces 600 horsepower. 

2022 Acura NSX Type S
5 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

The headlight lenses are smoked, and there's a carbon fiber front lip.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
6 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

The NSX has 19-inch wheels in front and 20s out back.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
7 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

Yep, Type S badges are here.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
8 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

The NSX Type S should accelerate to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
9 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

Only 300 of these will come to North America and they're already sold out.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
10 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
11 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
12 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
13 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
14 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
15 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
16 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
17 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
18 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
19 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
20 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
21 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
22 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
23 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
24 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET
2022 Acura NSX Type S
25 of 25 Steven Ewing/CNET

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

More Galleries

BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

13 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

76 Photos
2022 LiveWire One Isn't Cheap, but It Sure Is Charming

More Galleries

2022 LiveWire One Isn't Cheap, but It Sure Is Charming

15 Photos
2023 BMW 7 Series is Total Tech Overload

More Galleries

2023 BMW 7 Series is Total Tech Overload

24 Photos
2022 Acura NSX Type S Is a Stunning Swan Song

More Galleries

2022 Acura NSX Type S Is a Stunning Swan Song

25 Photos