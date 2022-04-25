2022 Acura NSX Type S Is a Stunning Swan Song

Acura's final NSX is definitely its best.
This is the 2022 Acura NSX Type S.
It's the final iteration of the second-gen Acura NSX.
The interior didn't get many updates for Type S duty.
But the hybrid V6 powertrain now produces 600 horsepower.
The headlight lenses are smoked, and there's a carbon fiber front lip.
The NSX has 19-inch wheels in front and 20s out back.
Yep, Type S badges are here.
The NSX Type S should accelerate to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds.
Only 300 of these will come to North America and they're already sold out.
Keep scrolling for more photos.