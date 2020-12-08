2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

The fourth-generation of Acura's three-row crossover gets a much-needed makeover.

2022-acura-mdx-008
Acura

Acura says this new 2022 MDX is its flagship vehicle.

2022-acura-mdx-003
Acura

This is the fourth generation of Acura's three-row crossover.

2022-acura-mdx-011
Acura

The A-Spec trim comes with red leather.

2022-acura-mdx-012
Acura

If you prefer something a little less flashy, other cabin colors are available. 

2022-acura-mdx-002
Acura

Under the hood is Acura's tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6, offering up 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.

2022-acura-mdx-007
Acura

The old MDX's nine-speed automatic is replaced by a new 10-speed transmission with paddle shifters and the ability to downshift four gears at once.

2022-acura-mdx-006
Acura

All-wheel-drive MDX models get an EPA fuel rating of 19 miles per gallon in the city, 25 mpg on the highway and 21 mpg combined.

2022-acura-mdx-013
Acura

Front-wheel drive MDX models do a bit better, with the same efficiency in the city, but 1 mpg better in both highway and combined driving.

2022-acura-mdx-type-s-001
Acura

An MDX Type S will also be on offer, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine pushing out an estimated 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.

2022-acura-mdx-009
Acura

The 2022 MDX arrives at dealers on Feb. 2, 2021, starting at $47,925 including $1,025 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Acura MDX.

2022-acura-mdx-019
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-020
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-021
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-018
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-type-s-002
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-015
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-014
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-017
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-004
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-001
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-005
Acura
2022-acura-mdx-010
Acura
