2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

The fourth-generation of Acura's three-row crossover gets a much-needed makeover.
Acura says this new 2022 MDX is its flagship vehicle.
This is the fourth generation of Acura's three-row crossover.
The A-Spec trim comes with red leather.
If you prefer something a little less flashy, other cabin colors are available.
Under the hood is Acura's tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6, offering up 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.
The old MDX's nine-speed automatic is replaced by a new 10-speed transmission with paddle shifters and the ability to downshift four gears at once.
All-wheel-drive MDX models get an EPA fuel rating of 19 miles per gallon in the city, 25 mpg on the highway and 21 mpg combined.
Front-wheel drive MDX models do a bit better, with the same efficiency in the city, but 1 mpg better in both highway and combined driving.
An MDX Type S will also be on offer, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine pushing out an estimated 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.
The 2022 MDX arrives at dealers on Feb. 2, 2021, starting at $47,925 including $1,025 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Acura MDX.
