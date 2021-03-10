2021 Yamaha MT-09 has three cylinders, two wheels and a heart of gold

  • 21-yamaha-mt-09-pir-kyle-hyatt-900042
Yamaha's MT-09 has been a fan favorite since it launched in 2014.

The bike's mix of a charismatic, powerful engine and engaging chassis continues into 2021.

The new CP3 engine gets a displacement bump to 890cc.

This is good for a 6% increase in torque and a nice, flat torque curve.

The bike also benefits from a new, IMU-based rider aid suite.

This includes lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control and more.

The bike even manages to weight eight pounds less than the outgoing model while boasting a stiffer chassis.

The real surprise with the 2021 MT-09, though, is the price tag.

The 2021 model comes in at just $9,399 -- only $400 more than the 2020 model.

Yamaha likely has a hit on its hands with the 2021 MT-09.

