2021 Yamaha MT-09 has three cylinders, two wheels and a heart of gold

Yamaha's MT-09 has been a fan favorite since it launched in 2014.
The bike's mix of a charismatic, powerful engine and engaging chassis continues into 2021.
The new CP3 engine gets a displacement bump to 890cc.
This is good for a 6% increase in torque and a nice, flat torque curve.
The bike also benefits from a new, IMU-based rider aid suite.
This includes lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control and more.
The bike even manages to weight eight pounds less than the outgoing model while boasting a stiffer chassis.
The real surprise with the 2021 MT-09, though, is the price tag.
The 2021 model comes in at just $9,399 -- only $400 more than the 2020 model.
Yamaha likely has a hit on its hands with the 2021 MT-09.