Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake is a stunning wagon

Volkswagen has unveiled the Shooting Brake wagon version of the Arteon, and it looks excellent.
The Shooting Brake sadly won't come to the US, though.
Everything aft of the B-pillar is new, and the Shooting Brake still has a slick and rakish roofline.
The Shooting Brake will be available with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain that offers 33 miles of electric range, as well as a 316-hp R model.
As with the face-lifted Arteon fastback, the Shooting Brake has new tech features and updated styling bits like a different steering wheel.
Despite the longer roof, the Shooting Brake offers barely more cargo space than the already spacious fastback.
The Shooting Brake does have better headroom and legroom for rear passengers, though.
In China there will be a version of the Shooting Brake with a raised suspension and SUV-like body cladding, so keep your fingers crossed that the US could get it as well.
