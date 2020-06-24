VW Arteon R looks hot and packs a 316-hp punch

The new Volkswagen Arteon R is available as a fastback or wagon, and it won't come to the US.
The VW Arteon R is a new performance model that sadly isn't coming to the US.
In Europe it will be available in both standard fastback and new Shooting Brake body styles.
It uses an evolution of the Golf R's turbocharged four-cylinder, making 316 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sends torque to an all-wheel-drive system that can split up to 100 percent of torque to either axle or even a specific wheel.
Compared with the regular Arteon, the R has a larger grille, more aggressive air intakes, bigger wheels and quad exhaust.
The interior is spiced up with additional blue accents and grippier seats.
Like the other face-lifted Arteon models, the R has more standard features and some new tech inside.
The Shooting Brake body style adds barely more cargo space, but it looks fantastic.
Keep going to see more of the VW Arteon R.
