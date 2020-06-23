2021 VW Arteon adds to its appeal

With more standard features and flashy new tech, VW's halo car is ready to return to the spotlight.

Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled the facelifted 2021 Arteon.    

New bumpers provide a greater delineation between sportier R-Line variants and the rest of the lineup.    

The standard models get a chrome bar above the front lip, while R-Line models get more aggressive air intakes and a continuous LED strip that connects the running lights on either side.     

In the US, the sole powertrain on offer is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that produces 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque that mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission.    

Front-wheel drive is standard, but AWD is available on the fraternal-twin SEL variants.     

Europe, on the other hand, gets a 215-hp plug-in hybrid, a 315-hp Arteon R and the Arteon Shooting Brake station wagon.     

On the tech front, all Arteon trims sport the same infotainment screen, measuring 8 inches and running the latest version of VW's MIB system.     

It'll pair with multiple phones at once and offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.   

Digital Cockpit, which replaces the gauge cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable screen, is also standard.    

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 VW Arteon.

