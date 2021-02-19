  • 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD
The 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country is as upscale as it is attractive. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 67

This elevated station wagon's interior is sumptuous, loaded with rich leather and tasteful design.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 67

Won't you consider a station wagon instead of a crossover or SUV? Pretty please?

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 67

There's plenty of space in this Volvo's backseat. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 67

How do you like these 19-inch wheels?

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 67

Volvos are full of beautiful little touches, like this squared-off switch that operates the ignition. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 67

This model's wood furnishings are absolutely beautiful. 

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 67

Power is provided by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It cranks out 250 horses and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 67

This engine is smooth, servile and unexpectedly snappy.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 67

For more photos of the 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country, keep clicking through this gallery.

Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 67
11
of 67
12
of 67
13
of 67
14
of 67
15
of 67
16
of 67
17
of 67
18
of 67
19
of 67
20
of 67
21
of 67
22
of 67
23
of 67
24
of 67
25
of 67
26
of 67
27
of 67
28
of 67
29
of 67
30
of 67
31
of 67
32
of 67
33
of 67
34
of 67
35
of 67
36
of 67
37
of 67
38
of 67
39
of 67
40
of 67
41
of 67
42
of 67
43
of 67
44
of 67
45
of 67
46
of 67
47
of 67
48
of 67
49
of 67
50
of 67
51
of 67
52
of 67
53
of 67
54
of 67
55
of 67
56
of 67
57
of 67
58
of 67
59
of 67
60
of 67
61
of 67
62
of 67
63
of 67
64
of 67
65
of 67
66
of 67
67
of 67
2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country: Pretty little thang

