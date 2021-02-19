2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country: Pretty little thang

The 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country is as upscale as it is attractive.
This elevated station wagon's interior is sumptuous, loaded with rich leather and tasteful design.
Won't you consider a station wagon instead of a crossover or SUV? Pretty please?
There's plenty of space in this Volvo's backseat.
How do you like these 19-inch wheels?
Volvos are full of beautiful little touches, like this squared-off switch that operates the ignition.
This model's wood furnishings are absolutely beautiful.
Power is provided by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It cranks out 250 horses and 258 pound-feet of torque.
This engine is smooth, servile and unexpectedly snappy.
For more photos of the 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country, keep clicking through this gallery.