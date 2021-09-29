/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge: Quiet elegance

The stylish, comfy and electrified S90 sedan is both turbo- and supercharged.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
1 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This is the 2021 Volvo S90. 

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
2 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

It is available in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trims, but only the latter two are available with the T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid setup.

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
3 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter I4 engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged, powering the front wheels.

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
4 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

An 11.6-kilowatt-hour battery and electric motor on the rear axle. 

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
5 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

All told, this system pushes out a healthy 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. Power going to the front and rear wheels means the S90 T8 has all-wheel drive, too.

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
6 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

When fully charged, the S90 says I have an indicated 25 miles of all-electric range. 

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
7 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The S90 has plenty of driving aids standard, like blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, road sign information and adaptive cruise control. 

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
8 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The S90 has Volvo's Pilot Assist, too, which combines the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, but this is a hands-on system and must be treated as such.

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
9 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge starts at $61,095 including $1,045 for destination.

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
10 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this turbo- and supercharged Swede.

2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
11 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
12 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
13 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
14 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
15 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
16 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
17 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
18 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
19 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
20 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
21 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
22 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
23 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
24 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
25 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
26 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
27 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
28 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge
29 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

39 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

51 Photos
iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

More Galleries

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

66 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

More Galleries

Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

75 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has plug-in power and handsome looks

More Galleries

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has plug-in power and handsome looks

75 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos