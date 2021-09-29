2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge: Quiet elegance

The stylish, comfy and electrified S90 sedan is both turbo- and supercharged.
This is the 2021 Volvo S90.
It is available in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trims, but only the latter two are available with the T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid setup.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter I4 engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged, powering the front wheels.
An 11.6-kilowatt-hour battery and electric motor on the rear axle.
All told, this system pushes out a healthy 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. Power going to the front and rear wheels means the S90 T8 has all-wheel drive, too.
When fully charged, the S90 says I have an indicated 25 miles of all-electric range.
The S90 has plenty of driving aids standard, like blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, road sign information and adaptive cruise control.
The S90 has Volvo's Pilot Assist, too, which combines the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, but this is a hands-on system and must be treated as such.
The 2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge starts at $61,095 including $1,045 for destination.
