This is the lightest, most powerful and sophisticated Speed Triple yet.
The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS loses weight, gains power and tech.
Its new engine is up 29 horsepower over the previous model.
The engine is also more than 15 pounds lighter than its predecessor.
Torque is up as well, by six pound-feet.
Overall, the 2021 model is 22 pounds lighter than the 2020 model.
Other weight-saving tricks include the use of a lithium-ion battery.
The bike also features race-spec suspension from Ohlins.
Braking is handled by Brembo and features lean-sensitive ABS.
The Speed Triple also comes with a sophisticated electronics package with traction control, wheelie control and more.
It even has a keyless-go system that works on the fuel cap.
Discuss: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS 1200 offers race pace with road manners
