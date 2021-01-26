2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS 1200 offers race pace with road manners

This is the lightest, most powerful and sophisticated Speed Triple yet.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS 1200
Triumph

2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS 1200

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS loses weight, gains power and tech.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-11
Triumph

Its new engine is up 29 horsepower over the previous model.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-12
Triumph

The engine is also more than 15 pounds lighter than its predecessor.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-13
Triumph

Torque is up as well, by six pound-feet.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-14
Triumph

Overall, the 2021 model is 22 pounds lighter than the 2020 model.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-15
Triumph

Other weight-saving tricks include the use of a lithium-ion battery.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-16
Triumph

The bike also features race-spec suspension from Ohlins.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-17
Triumph

Braking is handled by Brembo and features lean-sensitive ABS.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-18
Triumph

The Speed Triple also comes with a sophisticated electronics package with traction control, wheelie control and more.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-2
Triumph

It even has a keyless-go system that works on the fuel cap.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-3
Triumph

Keep clicking or scrolling for more views of the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS 1200.

speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-4
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-5
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-6
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-7
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-8
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-riding-9
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-1
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-10
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-11
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-12
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-13
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-2
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-3
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-4
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-5
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-6
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-brembo-mcs-lever
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-brembo-stylema-calipers
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-carbon-front-mudguard
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-engine-front
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-engine-side
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-handlebar-clamp
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-headlights-front
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-headlights-side
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-7
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-8
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-hero-static-9
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-illuminated-switchcubes
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-instruments-cobalt-theme-abs-setting
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-keyless-filler-cap
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-mirrors
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-ohlins-forks
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-ohlins-rsu
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-pillion-seat
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-pillion-seat-cowl
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-rear-light
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-rear-light-illuminated
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-side-panels
Triumph
speed-triple-1200-rs-triumph-shift-assist
Triumph
