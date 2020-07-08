2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension

We usually love the TRD Pro-only colors that Toyota offers, but the new Lunar Rock is really out of this world.
The 2021 Toyota TRD Pro models are rolling out with a new signature color called Lunar Rock.
It's pretty stunning and holds its own with popular previous TRD Pro colors like Cavalry Blue and Army Green.
The Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro gets more than just a new color though.
It benefits from a number of upgrades, including the introduction of standard LED headlights.
For the more dirt-minded, the TRD Pro 4Runner also gets retuned 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks front and rear.
Also new are the Nitto Terra Grappler tires mounted on TRD flow-formed wheels.
Unfortunately, the 4Runner is the only model to get performance upgrades for 2021, but the Sequoia looks great in Lunar Rock.
Really though, the world needs this color on bronze wheels on the 200-series Land Cruiser.
Toyota didn't forget the trucks either.
Both the Tundra and Tacoma get their own TRD Pro models once again.
