The four-cylinder Toyota Supra looks just as good

Toyota has introduced a new four-cylinder Supra 2.0 model for 2021.

The Supra 2.0 uses a turbocharged inline-four sourced from BMW.

The Supra 2.0 produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque routed through an eight-speed automatic.

Toyota says the Supra 2.0 weighs over 200 pounds less than the six-cylinder model.

The 2.0 uses smaller front brakes and ditches the active diff and adaptive suspension of the 3.0 model.

Like the other 2021 Supra models, the 2.0 has a standard 8.8-inch infotainment screen.

The Supra 2.0 is still available with niceties like navigation and adaptive cruise control.

Visually distinguishing the 2.0 model is a set of 18-inch wheels.

Keep swiping to see more of the 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0.

