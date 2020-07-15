The Toyota Avalon goes dark for 2021

This cushy large sedan will now be offered in a fashion-forward Nightshade Edition, all-wheel drive will also be available.

For the first time, you'll be able to get a Toyota Avalon with all-wheel drive.

A whopping 10 different versions of the 2021 Avalon will be offered, including a new Nightshade Edition model, which is an offshoot of the XSE variant.

All-wheel drive will be offered on XLE and Limited grades and is paired with the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. 

If you want more giddy-up, a 3.5-liter V6 is also on the menu. It delivers a solid 301 hp.

Touring models of the 2021 Toyota Avalon feature Adaptive Variable Suspension, which electronically adjusts the ride for enhanced comfort.

Toyota Safety Sense-P is standard on the Avalon. This suite of driver aids includes things like steering assist, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control and more. 

What do you think, did Toyota go far enough with the 2021 Avalon?

