2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster: Supercharged and Sexy

Yep, it's still just a Ford Mustang, but this speedy roadster can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

This is the 2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster.

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

The Speedster is based on a Mustang GT. 

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

The car comes standard with a tonneau cover. 

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

Each one of these cars is included on the official Shelby register. 

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

The supercharged 5.0-liter V8 delivers 825 horsepower.

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

That's enough power to rocket the Speedster to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. 

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

The Super Snake package costs $79,995 if you feel like furnishing the donor car yourself. The all-in price if Shelby grabs a new Mustang GT for you is $133,785.

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

For added piece of mind, each of these Shelbys is backed by Ford's standard three-year/36,000-mile powertrain warranty.  

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

Wide-body styling gives this car loads of presence.

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Speedster
Shelby

For more photos of the 2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster, keep clicking through this gallery.

