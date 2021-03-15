2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster: Supercharged and Sexy

Yep, it's still just a Ford Mustang, but this speedy roadster can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
This is the 2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster.
The Speedster is based on a Mustang GT.
The car comes standard with a tonneau cover.
Each one of these cars is included on the official Shelby register.
The supercharged 5.0-liter V8 delivers 825 horsepower.
That's enough power to rocket the Speedster to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
The Super Snake package costs $79,995 if you feel like furnishing the donor car yourself. The all-in price if Shelby grabs a new Mustang GT for you is $133,785.
For added piece of mind, each of these Shelbys is backed by Ford's standard three-year/36,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Wide-body styling gives this car loads of presence.
For more photos of the 2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster, keep clicking through this gallery.
