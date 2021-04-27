2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is double-door opulence

The Black Badge Wraith has luxury and power in spades.

2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-111
1 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This is the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-112
2 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

But not just any Wraith, the Black Badge Wraith.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-113
3 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Black Badge has a more powerful version of Rolls' twin-turbo V12 engine.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-114
4 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Power output is rated at 624 horsepower and 642 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-110
5 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Accelerating to 60 mph takes 4.4 seconds.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-115
6 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Black Badge cars are known for their darker exterior elements.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-116
7 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Weighted center caps mean the Rolls-Royce badge is always correctly indexed. 

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-117
8 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The coupe's trunk is surprisingly large.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-118
9 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Ah, coach doors. Total luxury.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-119
10 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge.

Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-120
11 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-121
12 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-122
13 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-123
14 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-124
15 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-125
16 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-126
17 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-rolls-royce-wraith-black-badge-127
18 of 18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ridealong: Electric heavy orchestra

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ridealong: Electric heavy orchestra

74 Photos
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

54 Photos
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition aims to ruggedize the minivan

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition aims to ruggedize the minivan

22 Photos
The stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a private jet for the road

The stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a private jet for the road

34 Photos
Hyundai Kona N is the brand's first hot SUV

Hyundai Kona N is the brand's first hot SUV

16 Photos
2022 Honda Civic spotted again

2022 Honda Civic spotted again

7 Photos
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT might be the best Mach-E yet

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT might be the best Mach-E yet

23 Photos