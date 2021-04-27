2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is double-door opulence

The Black Badge Wraith has luxury and power in spades.
This is the Rolls-Royce Wraith.
But not just any Wraith, the Black Badge Wraith.
The Black Badge has a more powerful version of Rolls' twin-turbo V12 engine.
Power output is rated at 624 horsepower and 642 pound-feet of torque.
Accelerating to 60 mph takes 4.4 seconds.
The Black Badge cars are known for their darker exterior elements.
Weighted center caps mean the Rolls-Royce badge is always correctly indexed.
The coupe's trunk is surprisingly large.
Ah, coach doors. Total luxury.
