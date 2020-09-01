The extended-wheelbase model has almost 7 extra inches of rear legroom compared to the standard Ghost.
This is the longer-wheelbase Ghost Extended.
It's nearly 7 inches longer than a standard Ghost.
That means there's more room in the back for passengers to stretch out.
The extended wheelbase does nothing to upset the Ghost's design.
Coach doors? You betcha.
With even more legroom, the Ghost Extended provides top-notch luxury.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended offers more of what matters
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.